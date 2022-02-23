We asked London’s kebab bossmen how often they eat kebabs

They also share how to deal with drunk people and the weirdest order they’ve had

As part of our Takeaways Week, we gave London’s kebab bossmen a grilling.

Burak, Çukurova Kebab (pictured above)

What’s the weirdest thing somebody’s ordered here?

‘Rice, chips and cheese, with all the sauces mixed together: chilli, garlic and ketchup.’

How do you deal with drunk people?

‘Because of the hours of this job, it’s common to come across drunk people. It’s usually funny. I try to help them and understand them because my English isn’t that great.’

How often do you eat kebabs?

‘Every day. Two a day.’

Photograph: Jess Hand

Gökay, Nazar Kebab

What’s the weirdest thing somebody’s ordered here?

‘A customer wanted to try a burger, but not in a burger bun – in wrap bread.’

How do you deal with drunk people?

‘Sometimes it’s just funny, other times we have to control them. Sometimes, it’s hard to make them order because they’re so aggressive or so quiet – they just stand there and don’t say anything.’

How often do you eat kebabs?

‘Every day. I love kebabs – I’ve eaten them all my life. I have 14 years of experience in kebabs. Every day I eat different meals from this shop.’

Photograph: Jess Hand

Cihan, Diyarbakir

What’s the weirdest thing somebody’s ordered here?

‘A chicken-wing wrap.’

How do you deal with drunk people?

‘You have to be friendly. If you can see a problem, try to prevent it rather than having to find a solution.’

How often do you eat kebabs?

‘A lot. But when I’m in front of the fire in the grill, the smell fills me up.’

Photograph: Jess Hand

Haci, Devran

What’s the weirdest thing somebody’s ordered here?

‘People come and ask for fried chicken. We don’t do fried chicken. Or they ask for Indian food.’

How do you deal with drunk people?

‘We also have a restaurant, so we don’t get too many drunk people. It’s pretty under control.’

How often do you eat kebabs?

‘Every day: lamb doner or chicken kebabs.’

Read more from Takeaways Week:

This London Caribbean takeaway is loved by Rihanna and Stormzy.

These are London’s best Deliveroo alternatives for order-in takeaways.

Top chefs on their favourite independent takeaways in London.