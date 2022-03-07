There are many ways we’d predict food delivery services would develop and grow in 2022, but one of them opening its own restaurants wouldn’t have been one of them. Head to Swiss Cottage, though, and you’ll find a brand new pizza parlour run by no less than Deliveroo.

Pizza Paradiso is the first fully operational restaurant to be opened by the delivery giant, following the launch of eight ‘Editions’ sites – ghost kitchens with no restaurant seating – worldwide. It boasts indoor and outdoor tables, a front-of-house pizza oven and a full kitchen in the back.

The menu prices its pizzas between a very reasonable £5.95 and £9.75, while its starters – a small selection of garlic bread and dough wedges – cost between £3.95 and £4.95. It also offers desserts in the form of a vegan brownie, tiramisu and cheesecake.

In January, a spokesperson for Deliveroo told the Wall Street Journal that the delivery company was launching an IRL restaurant as a way to ‘understand restaurants’ pain points with the aim of solving them. The company hopes that actually running a restaurant will give the organisation and its staff ‘a deep understanding of restaurant owners’ mindsets’. Currently, though, there are no plans to expand beyond this one location.

‘Deliveroo was born from a love of restaurants and we are always looking for new ways to support them and help them grow their businesses,’ the company said in a statement to Time Out.

There’ll be no special treatment for the pizza parlour, either, according to its parent brand. It has been added to the app where, like any other restaurant, it will be charged a commission on every order.

