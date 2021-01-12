The best pizzas in London to get delivered
From top-notch trattorias to cheap-and-greasy cheese dealers, why not treat yourself to a big slice of 'za?
Say what you like about pizza... actually don't say what you like. Pizza is uniformly good. There are no other valid opinions so put your hot takes away. Want to celebrate a better-than-average day during lockdown? Celebrate with pizza! Having a particularly crappy time of it at the minute? Drown your sorrows in pizza. We have assembled for you what we believe to be the best 'za outlets delivering to your door right now in London. This runs the gamut from fancy to definitely-not-fancy, so there should be something cheesy for everyone.
BE AWARE: Owing to the constantly changing situation, restaurant opening times and delivery/takeaway options are liable to alter at short (or no) notice. While we try and stay up to date, always check with venues’ sites and social channels.
50 Kalò di Ciro Salvo Pizzeria London
Originating in Naples, this classy place brings authentic pizza to Westminster, courtesy of dough-mad Italian superstar Ciro Salvo. Probably the only place in London where you can get an impossibly elegant capricciosa and a Nutella cheesecake.
L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele
This world-famous Baker Street pizzeria (the Naples original features in ‘Eat, Pray, Love’ with Julia Roberts, who plays an artichoke) must be one of the priciest on Deliveroo – the truffle-mushroom version costs nearly £20, and most of the others are upwards of £14. Worth the splurge? W1 residents seem to think so.
Arancina
A family-run, Roman-style pizzeria serving Sicilian deli items alongside rectangular ‘alla pala’ pizzas. It’s fiercely authentic, so expect handmade pizza dough, arborio rice for the arancini and an emphasis on provenance when it comes to all the produce. For now, it’s doing delivery via Deliveroo.
ASAP Pizza
A new pizza brand from the team behind the Michelin-starred Lyle’s and Borough Market wine bar and bakery Flor, ASAP Pizza is predictably high-end stuff, with posh pies such as a Hawaiian with pickled scotch bonnet, grilled pineapple and cured pig’s cheek, and the allium-inating ‘On and On’ with green onions, new season garlic, wild garlic and wild marjoram. There are also desserts like tiramisu and ice cream sandwiches from east London’s Happy Endings.
ASAP Pizza will operate from Lyle’s in Shoreditch, delivering to Hoxton, Hackney and Bethnal Green, and the Flor kitchen in Borough Market via Click & Collect and Deliveroo, with a delivery radius including London Bridge, Southwark, Elephant & Castle, and Kennington.
Four Hundred Rabbits
No need to hop out of bed to enjoy Four Hundred Rabbits’ never-less-than-brilliant wood-fired pizzas – let Deliveroo bring them to you. The chefs here choose ingredients with great care (think Brindisa chorizo, rare-breed beef mince and Arbequina extra-virgin olive oil), there are plenty of great vegan options, and branches in Nunhead, Crystal Palace, West Norwood and Herne Hill.
Joe Public
For California-style pizza, this cheap-and-cheerful hut above Clapham Common station is the one, and it’s on Deliveroo. You get to choose from eight different combinations (the courgette and aubergine number, with a garlic butter base, is highly recommended), or you can build your own and pile on all the toppings your heart desires.
Made of Dough
Any two Neapolitan pizzas and a bottle of wine brought to your door by Deliveroo (4pm-9pm) for £35 (or £38 for meat pizzas)? This Peckham locals’ favourite has fancy at-home date nights sorted. The dough is fermented for 48 hours and the toppings are all top-notch, with meats coming from Peckham butcher Flock & Herd. MoD also won Time Out’s 2018 ‘Pizza Prizefight’ competition!
Micky Marzano
Epsom’s premier upmarket pizza-slinger boasts some trademark concoctions, including the vegan ‘Total Recall’ (based on the red planet from the Arnie movie), something called the ‘Romulus’, named in honour of the wolf-suckled first king of Rome, and the ‘Alchemist’, with chorizo and saffron-infused mozzarella. And you thought a Hawaiian was outlandish. It’s doing delivery and takeaway right now.
Mulberry Street
Both branches of the self-styled ‘New York pizzeria’ – Notting Hill and Shoreditch – are still open for delivery and contact-free collections. It was reviewied by our native New Yorker, by the way, and they gave it a thumbs up. So it's legit. Twenty inches of pleasure are waiting.
Pi Pizza
Winchester, home of the pizza… Okay, but it is home to Pi Pizza. Their second branch in Battersea is still doing delivery via Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just Eat. Takeaway also available.
Pappa Ciccia
All branches of the westside pizza chain are shut, of course, but they are doing deliveries (no takeaways) via their site.
Pizza Pilgrims
Only the Victoria branch of this pizza chain is still open for delivery (via Deliveroo) and click-collect. However, in a bold move, the Pilgrims have concocted a DIY pizza kit which you fry in a pan. It’s also available for delivery and you can get your own right here. What times we're living in.
Pizzeria Pappagone Sud
The Elephant & Castle pizza merchant is back open for business (takeaway and collection, anyway). This southside offshoot of the popular Finsbury Park original is doing its classic pies and other antipasti-type stuff.
It’s open noon-9.30pm, Tuesday-Sunday and available on: Deliveroo, Uber Eats and JustEat, or by calling 020 8075 5221.
Pizzeria Pellone London
A very, very, extremely, very authentic Napolese pizzeria in Battersea. There have been Pellone Pizzas in Naples since the 1970s, but this is the first site in London. Give them a call on 020 8062 7133 to order.
Purezza
Plant-based pizza lovers, rejoice: Camden’s all-vegan pizzeria is on Deliveroo, as well as having its own delivery arm (alternatively try click-and-collect here). Its sourdough bases are matured for 48 hours and topped with the likes of ‘mozzarella’ made in-house with rice milk, wood-smoked tofu and shaved seitan, plus plenty of fresh veg. We reckon the dough balls are (whisper it) even better than Pizza Express’s.
Santa Maria
In London, you’ll be hard-pressed to find better, more traditional Neapolitan pizza than at Santa Maria, who have spearheaded a renaissance for the doughy staple from their base in Ealing for a few years now, picking up plenty of accolades along the way. Its branches (Ealing, Fulham and Fitzrovia) are now serving via Deliveroo for a decidedly upmarket cardboard box on your lap.
Sorrento In
This place is relatively new, but still very well-loved around Norbury way. A lot of this has to do with their ‘pizza a metro‘ (literally ‘pizza by the metre‘), a kind of long pie that looks a bit like a delicious doormat. Chef Valentino Ferro has been making these things for decades so you're very much in safe (and flour-covered) hands.
Theo’s Pizzeria
South London legend Theo’s does Neapolitan pizzas in superlatively simple style. Meat feasts are a strength (Napoli salami, or ’nduja and ricotta), but the cheesy garlic focaccia is also a scene-stealer, especially with a little pot of homemade chilli sauce for dunking. It’s SE5 delivery and safe collection only at the moment, from its Camberwell branch, 5pm-9pm, Tue-Sat. See @theospizzeria or call 020 3026 4224 to order.
Trattoria N16
This friendly local pizza joint is still operating as a deli and takeaway. The deli is open daily 9am-9pm, offering pasta, eggs, bread, wine and flour. The pizzeria is open noon-9pm daily. You can get a drop-off from Deliveroo, or call and collect on 020 7704 0744, or click and collect here.
Yard Sale Pizza
All branches of the pizza chain that once hosted Macaulay Culkin’s woeful VU ‘tribute’ the Pizza Underground are open for business, so they are now officially forgiven. It’s pick-up and contact-free delivery only, of course. Order via its site.
Zia Lucia
If you’re anywhere in the vicinity of Holloway Road (or, indeed, Wembley, Hammersmith, Wandsworth or Aldgate East) you can get Zia Lucia’s peerless slow-fermented pizzas to go through Deliveroo. The Green Vegana with spicy broccoli cream is plant-based perfection, while goths will appreciate the inky-black charcoal base option.
Zzetta - Soul Fired Pizza
Canning Town’s top (and, indeed, only) artisanal pizza joint is still open for business. Check out its cute menu divided into ‘Covent Garden Market’ (veggie), ‘Billingsgate Market’ (fishy) and ‘Smithfield Market’ (meaty). Deliveries and collections are via its website, app and old-school landline telephone (020 3904 7074).
It’s also on Deliveroo and Just Eat.