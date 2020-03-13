Deliveroo is launching a ‘no-contact’ drop-off service next week

Working from home for the foreseeable future? Seen colleagues hurling desktops into the back of taxis? Still wearing your Marvel pyjamas? Us too.

To make self-isolation that little bit easier, Deliveroo has announced a ‘no-contact’ drop-off service from next week. This decision comes in light of the UK moving into the ‘delay phase’ of the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen 596 cases confirmed in London.

This move means customers who don’t want to make physical contact with drivers can add a note to their order to request a drop-off, left on their doorstep instead. You’ll just have to beat those London foxes to it.

The food delivery service has also announced it has funds in place to pay drivers statutory sick pay for 14 days should they be diagnosed with Covid-19. Hand sanitisers are also being issued, and precautionary support teams are being put in place.

So keep ordering those katsu curries, poké bowls and boa buns. Local restaurants need your support more than ever.

And consider washing that Captain America shirt once in a while, yeah?

