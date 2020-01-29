Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right London’s iconic Brick Lane Beigel Bake now has a delivery app
London’s iconic Brick Lane Beigel Bake now has a delivery app

By Ellie Walker-Arnott Posted: Wednesday January 29 2020, 5:19pm

London's best bagels, Brick Lane Beigel Bake
Photograph: Andy Parsons

You know that feeling when you need some sweet salt-beef beigel in your life, but you’re not on Brick Lane? 

Well. East London institution Beigel Bake – the Brick Lane bakery that has famously been serving freshly-baked and generously-filled beigels 24-hours-a-day seven-days-a-week since 1977 – has just announced that it has launched a delivery app. 

That means legendary hot beigels delivered to your greedy little hands within 35 minutes. 

All the classics are available for delivery, from the aforementioned salt beef, slathered in mustard and topped with gherkins, to cream cheese, nutella and chopped herring. You can even order a soft drink to wash it down with and a slice of cheesecake for afters. 

We’re not 100 per cent sure what the delivery area is for this glorious new addition to London’s eating scene. We do know (because it’s the first thing we did before writing this) that Time Out’s offices in King’s Cross are sadly out of range. 

Photograph: I Wei Huang/Shutterstock.com

Beigel Bake also joined Instagram today, so we’ll be keeping an eye on their feed for more info. 

To take advantage of this new offering or find out if you’re one of the lucky ones who can get a poppy seed platzel delivered to your living room, download the Beigel Bake app. 

