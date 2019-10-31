Diana Ross, Foals and loads more hot tickets just announced

It’s been a hella busy week in the world of gigs and concerts, with loads of tour announcements and hot tickets going on sale. Scroll down for the latest news of what’s been announced, including shows from Foals, Madness, Sinéad O’Connor, Little Dragon and many more...

Diana Ross

Following her Glastonbury legends slot next summer, the iconic Ms Ross is heading out on her first UK tour in 13 years. Tickets go on sale November 1 at 9am.

Leeds First Direct Arena. Jun 30 2020.

Liverpool M&S Bank Arena. July 1 2020.

Manchester Arena. July 3 2020.

Glasgow The SSE Hydro. July 4 2020.

Birmingham Arena. July 6 2020.

London The O2. July 8 2020.

Madness

They’re playing the Electric Ballroom exactly 40 years after playing there in 1979 (November 17). And they’re charging the same price! Tickets are just £2.50! Literally madness. Tickets go on sale November 1 at 10am.

Kisstory presents The Blast Off! Tour

Shaggy, Nelly, Salt-N-Pepa, Blu Cantrell and a gaggle of UK garage stars including So Solid Crew, Oxide & Neutrino and Sweet Female Attitude tour together. Read more here.

The O2. Mar 11 2020.

Sinéad O’Connor

A rare one-off date from the much-loved singer, which apparently points the way to new music being released soon.

Shepherd’s Bush Empire. Dec 16.

Bang Face Weekender

One of our fave London nights runs this annual festival. The line-up for 2020 includes Helena Hauff, Altern-8 and 900mph breakcore legend Venetian Snares.

Southport Holiday Park. Mar 12-16 2020.

Country to Country Festival

Europe’s biggest country music festival returns for an eighth year, led by headliners Luke Combs, Darius Rucker and Eric Church.

The O2. Mar 13-15 2020.

Little Dragon

Don’t miss out. This is the only UK headline show of 2020 from the Swedish electro alchemists who deftly blend trip hop, alt-R&B and sultry downtempo sounds.

O2 Brixton Academy. Mar 26 2020.

Foals

Yannis Philippakis and the gang have added a second Olympia gig to their UK tour. The Oxford band are touring in support of the two albums they’ve released this year, so expect new tunes and classic bangers.

Olympia. May 3 and 4 2020.

Check back for more updates soon – and why not slam on one of our playlists in the meantime?