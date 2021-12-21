Londoners have turned to walking and cycling but these cuts could foreshadow more tough times for Tfl

According to MyLondon, 41 cuts were made to bus routes in 2021, with very few additions or extensions making up for it.

Buses continue to be one of the most cost-effective ways of travelling around the city, so these cuts could affect those on low incomes the most.

Two buses from Waterloo station have gone, as well as many routes that connect the outskirts of the city to Oxford Circus.

Last month there were also alerts that London’s 700 bus routes could be reduced to 600 due to London’s transport crisis. However, the government has since guaranteed funding for Tfl until February 2022, alleviating some of the pressure.

These reductions have been associated with reduced demand throughout the pandemic, with TFL saying that they don’t currently expect numbers to return to pre-pandemic levels. In fact, earlier this month TFL released their annual report which found a ‘huge increase’ in journeys made on foot or by cycle.

Mayor Sadiq Khan has justified the cuts, highlighting that most affect travel in central London where there are sufficient alternative modes of transport.

So far only two route extensions have been announced for 2022, including the 633 from Beddington Church to Pollards Hill, and a brand new route, the 645 from Purley Cross to West Croydon.

