mariah carey on the tube
Image: TimeOut/Kobby Dagan/Shutterstock

Mariah Carey is doing announcements on the tube

No, your ears aren’t deceiving you

Isabelle Aron
Written by
Isabelle Aron
Everyone knows that the real face of Christmas isn’t the big guy with the red-and-white suit, aka yer man Father Christmas. It’s Mariah Carey, obviously. And in some nice festive news to distract us from all The Doom, the ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ singer is now doing announcements on the London Underground network. Yes, really.

If you’ve been travelling on the tube and heard someone that sounds a bit like Mariah Carey telling you to ‘stand behind the yellow line’, well, it is in fact Mariah Carey.

The announcement starts like this: ‘Hi darlings, it’s Mariah. Make my wish come true and please stand behind the yellow line at all times, proceed with caution...’ A massive global pop star wants us to stay safe on the tube – that’s nice, isn’t it?

Still, an iconic musician doing the tube announcements might seem like a rogue move until you hear the second half of the announcement and realise that you’ve got good old capitalism to thank: ‘... and don’t forget to ask Alexa to play “All I Want for Christmas Is You” on Amazon Music.’

If anyone can get Mariah Carey to do tube announcements it’s Jeff Bezos, eh?

Look, clearly this is basically just a plug for us to all buy an Alexa as well as a way for TfL to earn some much-needed cash, but tbh, at this point… we’ll take it. 

Good news: The London Transport Museum’s new PJs look very fly indeed.

Bad news: More tube disruption is expected this weekend.

