Did you know there’s a piece of the World Trade Center in London?

Seventeen years ago today, two passenger aeroplanes were hijacked by terrorists and flown into the World Trade Center in Manhattan. In the aftermath, workers recovered 2,000 pieces of steel from the rubble. They were stored at John F Kennedy International Airport until the tenth anniversary of the attacks, then distributed to towns and cities across the US and abroad, including London.

The four-tonne chunk, which once formed part of the eightieth to eighty-fifth floors of one of the towers, was temporarily erected in Battersea Park in 2011. In 2015, it was installed permanently in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in 2015 and titled ‘Since 9/11’ by an educational charity of the same name, which aims to teach young people tolerance and understanding: a mission that, nearly two decades after September 11, seems more vital than ever. Find ‘Since 9/11’ near the London Aquatics Centre in Stratford.

