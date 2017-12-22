  • News
Did you know Winnie-the-Pooh was based on a real bear at London Zoo?

By Alexandra Sims Posted: Friday December 22 2017, 5:41pm

© ZSL London Zoo

Winnie-the-Pooh may be a Bear of Very Little Brain, but since his creation by author AA Milne and illustrator EH Shepard in 1926 he’s made waves around the world charming generations of readers with his honey-loving ways. Now he’s the subject of an immersive exhibition at the V&A.

Winnie the Pooh: Exploring a Classic is the largest exhibition on the lovable teddy for over 40 years. Containing original illustrations, early editions, letters, photographs and cartoons, it’s aiming to reveal the real people, relationships and inspirations behind everyone’s favourite Hundred Acre Wood resident. One major revelation is that Winnie-the-Pooh is based on an actual IRL bear at London Zoo. 

Yep, the picture above shows AA Milne’s son (also called Christopher Robin IRL) when he visited London Zoo and met ‘Winnie’, a young black Canadian bear. She belonged to Lieutenant Harry Colebourn, who was a Canadian soldier. He brought his furry pal to England at the outbreak of the First World War and when his regiment was called to France, he left the bear at London Zoo for safekeeping where Christopher Robin took a shine to her.  

Winnie the Pooh: Exploring a Classic is at the V&A until April 8 2017. 

Winnie may not be there anymore, but there’s still plenty going on at ZSL London Zoo this Christmas. 

Image: ZSL London Zoo 

Staff writer
By Alexandra Sims

Alex is listings editor at Time Out London. She gets excited when she sees dogs on the tube and appreciates a good guitar solo. Follow her on Twitter at @Alex0Sims.

