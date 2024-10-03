Subscribe
Diljit Dosanjh at London’s O2 Arena: timings, tickets and everything you need to know

The Punjabi singer’s Dil-Luminati Tour will see him play three shows at the O2 this month

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
News Editor, Time Out UK and Time Out London
Diljit Dosanjh performing live
Photograph: Abaca Press/Alamy Live News
This weekend one of the biggest stars of the ‘Punjabi wave’ arrives in London to kick off three massive shows in the capital. None other than Diljit Dosanjh is here to play the O2 Arena as part of his cross-continental Dil-Luminati Tour.

The singer, actor and film producer’s current tour has already seen him play huge venues across North America – including a performance at 2023’s Coachella. Now it’s London’s turn to hear hits like ‘Born to Shine’, ‘G.O.A.T.’ and ‘Kinni Kinni’ in the IRL.

Two of Dosanjh’s London shows will take place this week, while the final gig is scheduled for a couple weeks’ time. Here’s everything you need to know, from estimated timings to a potential setlist. 

When is Diljit Dosanjh playing London’s O2 Arena?

Dosanjh’s three shows are on Friday October 4, Saturday October 5 and Friday October 18

What time will he come on stage?

Doors are at 6.30pm. While Diljit Dosanjh hasn’t yet confirmed when he’ll take to the stage, headline acts at the O2 tend to start between 8.30pm and 8.45pm.

The curfew for all three shows is 11pm.

Setlist news

There’s no confirmed setlist. For an idea of what Dosanjh might play, however, this was apparently the setlist in Vancouver on the same tour back in May (according to Setlist.fm)

  1. O.A.T.
  2. 5 Taara
  3. Case
  4. Do You Know
  5. Born To Shine
  6. Clash
  7. Dhoka (Amar Singh Chamkila cover)
  8. Khutti
  9. Jatt Vailly
  10. Putt Jatt Da
  11. Proper Patola
  12. Laembadgini
  13. Peaches
  14. Hass hass
  15. Kharku
  16. Ghar Aja Sohniya (Bally Jagpal & Shazia Manzoor cover)
  17. Vibe
  18. Lemonade
  19. Kinni Kinni
  20. Ikk Kudi
  21. Lover
  22. Patiala Peg
  23. Naina
  24. Mitran da Junction / Veervaar
  25. Paggan Pochviyan
  26. Choli ke peeche
  27. Lalkara
  28. Chauffeur
  29. Kan Kar Gal Sun Makhna (Amar Singh Chamkila & Amarjot cover)
  30. Main Hun Punjab

Support act

No support has yet been confirmed for the shows, though they are billed as ‘plus special guests’.

Last-minute tickets for Diljit Dosanjh’s concerts

Tickets are running in seriously short supply. On Ticketmaster they’re ‘low availability’ (find remaining options here), starting from around £140. On AXS here there are tickets for a little lower, starting from around £75.

