Diljit Dosanjh at London’s O2 Arena: timings, tickets and everything you need to know

This weekend one of the biggest stars of the ‘Punjabi wave’ arrives in London to kick off three massive shows in the capital. None other than Diljit Dosanjh is here to play the O2 Arena as part of his cross-continental Dil-Luminati Tour.

The singer, actor and film producer’s current tour has already seen him play huge venues across North America – including a performance at 2023’s Coachella. Now it’s London’s turn to hear hits like ‘Born to Shine’, ‘G.O.A.T.’ and ‘Kinni Kinni’ in the IRL.

Two of Dosanjh’s London shows will take place this week, while the final gig is scheduled for a couple weeks’ time. Here’s everything you need to know, from estimated timings to a potential setlist.

When is Diljit Dosanjh playing London’s O2 Arena?

Dosanjh’s three shows are on Friday October 4, Saturday October 5 and Friday October 18.

What time will he come on stage?

Doors are at 6.30pm. While Diljit Dosanjh hasn’t yet confirmed when he’ll take to the stage, headline acts at the O2 tend to start between 8.30pm and 8.45pm.

The curfew for all three shows is 11pm.

Setlist news

There’s no confirmed setlist. For an idea of what Dosanjh might play, however, this was apparently the setlist in Vancouver on the same tour back in May (according to Setlist.fm)

O.A.T. 5 Taara Case Do You Know Born To Shine Clash Dhoka (Amar Singh Chamkila cover) Khutti Jatt Vailly Putt Jatt Da Proper Patola Laembadgini Peaches Hass hass Kharku Ghar Aja Sohniya (Bally Jagpal & Shazia Manzoor cover) Vibe Lemonade Kinni Kinni Ikk Kudi Lover Patiala Peg Naina Mitran da Junction / Veervaar Paggan Pochviyan Choli ke peeche Lalkara Chauffeur Kan Kar Gal Sun Makhna (Amar Singh Chamkila & Amarjot cover) Main Hun Punjab

Support act

No support has yet been confirmed for the shows, though they are billed as ‘plus special guests’.

Last-minute tickets for Diljit Dosanjh’s concerts

Tickets are running in seriously short supply. On Ticketmaster they’re ‘low availability’ (find remaining options here), starting from around £140. On AXS here there are tickets for a little lower, starting from around £75.

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.