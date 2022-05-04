London
Dumplings
Photograph: Dun Tai Fung

Din Tai Fung confirms it's opening a second London restaurant

It's time to stuff your face (again)

Written by Sarath Novas
The wait is over. After almost five years, Din Tai Fung is finally opening its doors at Centre Point. All of our dumpling cravings will be sated at last. 

If you’re just as excited as we are, then you’ll be happy to know that they are planning to open the restaurant sometime in the later half of Spring 2022 which is like … now. This plan has been in the works since 2019 and was paused because of The Awful Thing we would rather forget about. Now the plans have been resumed and D-Day is sometime soon.

The Taiwanese chain’s famous xiao long baos are the star of the show when coming here, but if you want a not-so-popular feel good you can try their prawn and egg fried rice, the chicken noodle soup, or the nai bai with garlic. All good choices. 

Read Time Out's review of Din Tai Fung

A time for firsts: Dumpling Shack opens its first restaurant in Hackney

  • Sarath Novas Contributor

