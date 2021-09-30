London
Truffle burger
Photograph: Mark Dines Photography

Dirty Bones debut an outrageous ‘reverse truffle burger’

Proper dirty!

Written by
Marcus Brown
Dirty Bones is back in Soho! The NYC-inspired burger joint has valiantly returned, once again gracing Kingly Court with their chicken and waffles and signature burgers. The new restaurant - in the same location, will be bigger and dirtier than the last. Classics like the Mac Daddy - double brisket & dry aged steak burger topped and the Vegan Classic Burger - plant-based burger with vegan cheese, red onion, gherkin and veganaise on a soft seeded bun will remain firm fixtures on the menu.

Among all the old favourites, Dirty Bones will be debuting their brand new Reverse Truffle Burger, which is as outrageous as it sounds. The foundations of the burger will be the same makeup as their Classic Burger (double brisket and dry-aged steak burger with American cheese, red onion, gherkins and dijonnaise on seeded brioche) except this time you'll be trusted with a pot of truffled hot cheese sauce to drown your burger in table side. No amount of napkins will be able to contain this volcanic-esque eruption of cheese sauce. 

There will also be some new boozy additions to the cocktail roster with lager-based cocktails (served in a signature ‘lager can’) sitting comfortably amongst their existing cocktail options.

8 Kingly Ct, London W1B 5PP

