To celebrate the opening of Mamma Pastrama, the new sandwich shop in Carnaby will be offering free reuben and beet sandwiches for the first hundred customers for only a quid this Thursday September 30 at 12.30pm.

Curing the perfect pastrami is a process, and executive chef Jay Morjaria has cracked the code with his 100-hour process that combines a blend of spices and a special ‘rub’ technique. Those lucky enough to nab the one-day offer will be the first to taste Morjaria’s cured, spiced, hop-smoked and steamed pastrami.

Nic Crilly-Hargrave

Can’t make it down? Fret not sandwich fans, you can still enjoy 25% off the entire menu until October 13. Choose from classics such as the pastrami with deli mustard, sauerkraut and rye bread; the Big Mamma Melt, with smoked chicken, bacon, mustard and pickled onions on toasted sourdough; and in the pastrami and kimchi toastie, with spicy kimchi slaw and three cheese mix.

Veggies won’t be left out either with the beet reuben – spiced and smoked beetroot, sauerkraut and Russian dressing on marbled rye. Besides things between sliced bread, there’ll be innovative sides including pastrami popcorn and chicken and bacon caesar salad. Bring on the beef.

13 Ganton Street, W1F 9PP