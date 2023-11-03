Dishoom is opening its first restaurant in south London

South London Dishoom fans, this is the news you’ve been waiting for. Over a decade after the beloved Bombay-inspired chain opened its first restaurant, Dishoom is finally heading south of the river.

Dishoom’s first south London site will be in Battersea on Electric Boulevard – right next to the iconic (and recently revamped) Power Station. Set to open on December 6, it’ll have 235 covers and be the chain’s ninth branch.

And it’s been a long wait for those wanting a Dishoom down south. After opening its first outlet in Covent Garden in 2010, the trendy Bombay chain has managed to go all the way to Birmingham, Manchester and even Edinburgh before getting south of the river.

As with all Dishooms, the Battersea restaurant will blend swish modern furnishings with nostalgic touches for 1950s Bombay. It’ll serve all day, from breakfast to dinner, and is likely have all the brand’s favourites – including its legendary black dal.

Eager to get into Battersea Dishoom but can’t wait until December 6? You keen bean: you’ll be able to get in and try out the soft launch, which will run from November 27 to December 5.

You can book and find out more here.

Time Out’s take

Will another Dishoom in London make the famously-lengthy queues at any of the brand’s other outlets in the capital any shorter? Unlikely, tbh. But still, we’re pretty big fans of the place: just take a look at our old reviews of the joints in Covent Garden and Soho.

