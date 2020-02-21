Disneyland Paris is getting a whole new ‘Frozen’ kingdom – here’s what it will look like

Elsa may have lamented her ‘kingdom of isolation’ in ’Let It Go’ – but something tells us Arendelle is going to feel a whole lot busier very soon. Disneyland Paris has just released blueprints for its new ‘Frozen’-themed area, which aims to recreate the fantasy world from the hit film franchise. And from the towering ice palace to the snow-capped mountains to the magnificent 7.5-acre lake, it looks just like something from, well, a Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale.

Set within the grounds of the Walt Disney Studio park, the ‘Frozen’ area is due to open in 2023 and forms part of a €2 billion expansion that’ll also include new ‘Avengers’ and ‘Star Wars’ zones, alongside an array of new shops, restaurants and attractions. There are few specifics out there, but we do know the lake will host a range of live shows in the round, and that there will be a dedicated meet-and-greet area where characters such as Elsa, Anna and Olaf the snowman will mill about hugging punters in time-honoured Disney style.

In short, in the likely event you or your kids haven’t shaken off the ‘Frozen’ obsession in the next three years, get ready for an IRL fairytale getaway!

Oh, and did you know ‘Frozen’ the musical is coming to London this autumn?