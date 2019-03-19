‘Frozen’ the musical is coming to London next year

It’s snow joke: having stormed Broadway, Brit director Michael Grandage’s musical adaptation of Disney’s ‘Frozen’ will be descending upon the West End like a veritable avalanche in autumn 2020. Why the wait? Because ‘Frozen’ is ridiculously popular and they’re holding out for a theatre that’s big and fancy enough for it to become available – and that will be the magnificent Theatre Royal Drury Lane, currently undergoing a multimillion-pound refurb.

We’ve seen the musical and let’s just say that fans of the film will be very happy – it doesn’t deviate from the cartoon, to the extent that they actually only sing ‘Let It Go’ once, when the entire night could probably just be the hit ballad knocked out 50 times in a row, but it’s good family fun.

Booking won’t open till next year, but make no mistake – winter is coming.