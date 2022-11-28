London
Dog poo
Photograph: Monika Wisniewska/Shutterstock

Dog owners could be subject to ‘stop and search’ for poo bags

Dog walkers could be fined £100 for not cleaning up after their pooches

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Stepping in dog poo is probably one of the worst everyday things that can happen to you. Councils are trying to allay the rising tide of canine crap that’s taking over London streets, and legislation could grant them new powers to fine unruly dog owners who don’t clean up after their pooches. 

Dog walkers in the borough of Hammersmith & Fulham could soon be subject to ‘stop and search’ by councils, who’d have the power to fine them up to £100 if they’re not carrying poo bags. New legislation called a public space protection order (PSPO) is currently being consulted. As well as ‘stop and search’, owners could be fined for not picking up after their dogs, or if their hound is deemed to be acting too aggressively. It’s not good news for professional dog walkers, because it could also mean one person wouldn’t be allowed to walk more than four dogs at once, and exclusion areas could be introduced in playgrounds. 

The consultation will run until January. If passed, offenders would have 14 days to pay the fine which would be reduced to £60 if paid within a week. Assistance dog users would be exempt, as would people with a ‘reasonable excuse’ or people who have certain disabilities.  

Did somebody call the poo police?

