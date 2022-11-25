The world’s oldest cat lives in London

Guinness World Records has just named the world’s oldest cat, and she lives in London. Flossie the mog is an astonishing 27 years old, which makes her at least 120 in equivalent human years. The poor old girl was left for adoption aged 26 as her previous owner was no longer able to look after her. Luckily, she was given a fresh start when Vicki Green from Orpington took her in. Coincidentally, Green, who has previous experience looking after elderly cats, is also 27, making the two sort-of kindred spirits.

Green said: ‘I knew from the start that Flossie was a special cat, but I didn’t imagine I’d be sharing my home with a Guinness World Records title holder. She’s so affectionate, playful and sweet, especially when you remember how old she is. I’m immensely proud that Cats Protection matched me with such an amazing cat.’

Photograph: Cat's Protection

Despite being a mature mog, Flossie is still grabbing her nine lives by the horns. ‘She’s deaf and has failing eyesight but none of that seems to bother her,’ said Green. ‘She’s completely with it, loves affection and has a very good appetite. She never turns her nose up at the chance of a good meal, except when she’s snuggled on her favourite yellow blanket.’

Naomi Rosling, co-ordinator at Cats Protection said: ‘We were flabbergasted when vet records showed Flossie to be nearly 27 years old. She’s the oldest cat I’ve ever met; at least 120 in human years. If I’m in such good shape when I’m her age, with someone who does what’s best for me when I need it most, I shall be a very happy lady.’

In her grand old age, Flossie is still feline great. And this could be your sign to give a golden oldie a new lease of life. Green said: ‘I’ve always wanted to give older cats a comfortable later life. All they really want is a comfy bed in a warm loving home and they give so much love in return.’

Ahh, bless.

