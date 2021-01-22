Donate a coat to a ‘Take One Leave One’ rail in Peckham this weekend

Welcome to our new series, One Good Thing to Do Today. It’s a guide to little things you can actually do in lockdown London that will provide bits of light in these dark times.



It’s been cold, wet and truly miserable these past few weeks. If that’s got you thinking about how hard things must be for Londoners living on the street right now, there’s now an easy way to do something about it.



A simple project has been launched in south London to help give the most vulnerable people in the city access to warm extra layers for free.



Every Saturday for the next six weeks there’ll be a ‘Take One Leave One’ rail under the Peckham Arch. The rail will be a place for Londoners with spare coats and warm clothes to drop off their cosy garments, and for people who need them (but can’t afford them) to pop by and take them.



The idea first started in the US five years ago and has since spread to the UK. Campaigner Stefan Simanowitz has hosted a rail in Islington the last four winters. This is the first time it’s come to Peckham though. Want to donate something? It will be starting on January 16 from 11am - 3pm.

