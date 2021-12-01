London
Winter coats
Photograph: Shutterstock

Donate a coat to a 'Take One, Leave One' rail to help London’s rough sleepers

There's a relaunch party at Corsica Studios that'll raise funds for Centrepoint

Written by
Alice Saville
It’s currently chilly enough to threaten even the most warmly-dressed Londoner’s extremities, so spare a thought for the thousands of homeless people who spend their days and nights on the city’s streets. ‘Take One, Leave One’ is a scheme that puts up rails for coats in busy London areas: those in need can take a coat for free, while anyone with outerwear to spare can easily donate it. It launched in London back in 2019, and was quickly swamped with demand as wintry weather set in.

Now, the scheme is relaunching with a party at Elephant & Castle's Corsica Studios on Thursday 16th December. Called 'Under One Roof', this night out is all about dancing with a squeaky clean conscience: all funds raised go straight to London homelessness charity Centrepoint. The line-up includes DJs Double O, Analogue, Benton, and Aspect, and tickets start at £13.50.

If you can't make it to the big night, you can almost certainly find a rail near you. After Massive Attack tweeted about 'Take One, Leave One', the scheme has risen to new heights. There are currently rails in Bexleyheath, Peckham, Finsbury Park, Finchley Road, Brixton, Sutton, Croydon, Walthamstow and Hackney. Donate your old coat – then voila, a readymade excuse to get a new one that'll dazzle the coat check kid at your next night out.

