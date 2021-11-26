London
DOMES
Photograph: Christian Couzens

Support a London winter mission at this auction

Prizes include a night at a five-star hotel

Written by
Margaret Dener
Get some Christmas goodies, while supporting an important winter mission. The Gift for Good Charity Auction features a variety of items and experiences that will make great gifts, for friends or maybe just yourself. This event raises money for Only a Pavement Away, a charity that helps people struggling to find work. There are some very exciting restaurant experiences (dinner in a VIP Christmas dome, anyone?) and a KSI-autographed armchair up for grabs.

All funds raised go towards Only a Pavement Away’s Winter Warmth project, which donates warm clothes to shelters and people experiencing homelessness across London. Prizes include designer items such as a Tiffany & Co cashmere blanket, a personal-shopping appointment at Paul Smith and a Mulberry bag. Also featured at the auction are gift vouchers for dinners and drinks, and even afternoon tea. If you're looking for a night away from home, you don't have to look very far. You can bid on a night in one of London's nicest hotels.

Organised by Covent Garden charity Gift for Good, last year’s auction raised £15,000. There are more than 50 items to bid on at this year’s one-weekend-only event. Who wouldn’t want a year of complimentary Martinis?

2021 Gift for Good, until Sun Nov 28 at 9pm.

