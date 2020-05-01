Double rainbow! The sky showed up for the NHS in London yesterday

Since lockdown life began, Londoners have been finding ways to show their support for carers and key workers from the inside of their homes. That includes sticking nifty rainbow designs to windows in honour of our NHS and coming out in force via windows, balconies, rooftops and doorsteps every Thursday to Clap for our Carers. So this double whammy (in more senses than one) is hard to believe – and a little ray of sunshine for us all to enjoy.



Yesterday (Thursday April 30), the sky showed up for our carers, too, planting a DOUBLE RAINBOW up above the city. It was sighted in locations all across London, but predominantly in Brixton, where there must be some serious pots of gold on the ground. Here it is in all its unbelievable radiance.

Feeling like channeling that positivity now? Find out how to help in London.

Or check out Damien Hirst’s rainbow art for your window.

Share the story