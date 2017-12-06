Dreaming of a white Christmas? This London bar is guaranteeing one

You can stop praying for snow this Christmas; it’s coming. And more specifically, it’s coming to the Sanderson Hotel on Mon Dec 11.

From next Monday, the Long Bar inside the swanky Fitzrovia hotel will be transformed into a frosty alpine forest with, wait for it... ACTUAL FALLING SNOW! A trail of fairy lights will lead thirsty Londoners into the forest where, among birch trees, fallen leaves and a flurry of snowfall, they’ll find a crystal-covered bar serving a selection of delicious (and bloody boozy) drinks.

As part of a collaboration with gin connoisseurs Bombay Sapphire, the Let It Snow bar will be offering both classic and Christmassy juniper-based cocktails. Traditionalists can enjoy the French 75, a cockle-warming concoction of Star of Bombay gin, Champagne, fresh lemon juice and sugar syrup, while festive fiends can swig on a Bubbly Reindeer made from Bombay Sapphire and strawberry puree topped with gin and tonic marshmallows.

Drinkers can also indulge on très posh Christmas bar snacks, which include turkey and mushroom fritters with a candy chestnut and red currant hash, and maple-roasted sprout skewers with turmeric bacon and hazelnuts.

Booking isn't necessary, but wearing full Eddie the Eagle attire is compulsory. Obviously.

Let It Snow bar will be at the Long Bar at the Sanderson, 50 Berners St, W1T 3NG, from Mon Dec 11 to Sun Dec 24.

