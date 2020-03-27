Drink along at the first ever online beer festival

At first glance, this might sound like the driest party ever. But don’t worry: tickets for what organisers are calling the ‘first ever online beer festival’ come complete with a crate of 12 beers delivered to your door.

Cyber Fest is set to take place on Friday April 17 and is being run by craft beer club Beer52. The virtual drinkalong runs for four hours (6pm-10pm), and will see drinks collectively imbibed and enjoyed, along with a meet-the-brewer Q&A to accompany each beer from the box.

Brewers from much-loved Mikkeller, Gipsy Hill and Tiny Rebel are taking part, as well as Belfast’s Boundary brewery and Salisbury’s Dark Revolution.

Beer52 has also pledged to pay all participating breweries up-front during a time when they’ve been hit badly by declining orders due to the closure of bars and pubs across the capital. So it’s a feelgood festival, as well as a virtual one.

Tickets must be booked before Sunday April 12 to guarantee that those all-important supplies arrive in time. Each crate will come with a beer list full of tasting notes, plus a guide on how to stream the action. Tickets cost £29.99, and can be purchased from www.beer52.com/cyberfest. Just remember: the chilling is down to you.

