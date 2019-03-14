Drink negronis from a table-top fountain at this London bar

Going for catch-up drinks with friends takes on a rather unique spin when your cocktails are being dispensed from the head of a bull. Fear not, it’s not a real bull – but rather a fountain that serves as the centrepiece of Martini’s new experience: Negroni Nights.

From April 1 to April 15, groups of friends will be able to book an evening at The Trading House in the City for some quality time with one another and, more importantly, a private self-pouring negroni fountain – all to mark the Italian cocktail’s 100th anniversary. Alongside delicious cocktails, punters will be able to chow down on a selection of aperitivo bites (from chorizo pots to olives).

The private fountain replicates the traditional bull’s head water fountains found around the city of Turin. Although you can partake in the novelty of pouring a boozy, red cocktail from one at your table, drinks won’t quite be free-flowing with guests limited to two negronis per person.

Still, if you're not able to take a spring city break to Turin with friends, an evening at Negroni Nights might just make you feel like you did.

Martini’s Negroni Nights is popping up from Mon April 1 to Mon April 15 at The Trading House, 89-91 Gresham Street, EC2V 7NQ. The experience costs £25 per person and can be booked for groups of four to ten people by calling 020 7600 5050.

