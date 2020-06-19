The drive-in cinema trend has fully hit London, with about five screens popping up in the capital this summer and more, no doubt, in the offing. And this week, we also heard news of a drive-in comedy theatre. But this somehow feels bigger than the two trends combined (perhaps because we’ve no idea when we’ll next be able to catch a live concert in one of London’s music venues).



Drive-in gigs are officially coming to London this summer. You pull up to the bumper for Utilita Live from the Drive-In and catch live acts from a safe social distance.

Artists will perform concerts live on stage across 12 UK venues to an audience of people sitting in their parked cars. Although the London location is yet to be confirmed, acts on the bill include The Streets, Dizzee Rascal and Gary Numan. The line-up has something for young families, something for the oldies and something for the ravers, too – with the promise of theatre and comedy as well as all that live music.

The series kicks off in London on August 6, with a croon-tastic performance from Tony Hadley, and gigs will continue throughout August and into September. Also on the bill are The Lightning Seeds, Beverley Knight and Jack Savoretti. For those missing clubs, Reggae Roast vs Gentlemen’s Dub Club is bringing the soundsystem vibes in August and there will be a Cream Classical Ibiza gig in the mix that month, too. And ‘Brainiac Live’ is putting on an afternoon ‘gig’ for kids bored in the school holidays.

The London venue will have capacity for around 300 cars. We can confirm that you’ll be allowed to exit your vehicle and stand (dance, mosh, whatever) in a designated area around it, should the music take you over.

Tickets can be purchased for two to seven people per vehicle depending on car capacity (no squeezing in the boot for Beverley Knight!). Tickets go on sale at 10am on Monday (June 22) at www.livenation.co.uk (prices TBC).

