Dry ginuary? The World’s Best Martini Challenge is taking place in London

What’s shaking? Answer: a clutch of top bartenders at the World’s Best Martini Challenge in Hackney this week. Indie distillers from across the UK and Ireland have been competing in gin-soaked heats to make it to this Thursday’s final, where six brands will go head-to-head for the coveted title of the World’s Best Martini 2018.

For its second year, the competition asks each finalist to mix up a classic version as well as a ‘showcase martini’ – which we’re imagining to be the boozy equivalent of a ‘Bake Off’ showstopper – in collaboration with a UK bar of their choice. Audience members will be able to sample each of the cocktails on show (one of which will be poured by reigning champ Daffy’s Gin), then cast their vote alongside a panel of judges that includes Anna Sebastian of the Artesian and Rich Hunt of The Mint Gun Club. If you’re going to fall off the Dry Jan wagon, here’s where to do it in stirring style.

The World’s Best Martini Challenge is at Oslo, 1a Amhurst Rd, E8 1LL on Thursday January 18 at 7pm. Ticket prices start at £15 and can be purchased at www.worldsbestmartini.co.uk.

