Following the release of new album ‘Radical Optimism’, the pop icon will headline one of London’s most legendary venues

There aren’t many – if any – musicians on the planet right now as popular as Dua Lipa. The Londoner has scored countless chart-topping singles and won plenty of awards – and now, to celebrate the release of new album Radical Optimism, she’s announced a huge homecoming show.

Dua will be playing the Royal Albert Hall, one of London’s most glamourous venues, later in the year. The show announcement follows the news that she’ll be headlining Glastonbury in June (find out more about this year’s Glasto line-up here), while Radical Optimism will be released on May 3.

Want to catch Dua Lipa at what is sure to be a legendary show? Here’s everything you need to know, from presales and sale dates to potential ticket prices.

When is Dua Lipa playing the Royal Albert Hall?

Dua’s RAH show in London will take place on October 17 2024.

When do tickets go on sale?

Set your alarm: general sale will kick off on April 12 at 10am UK time. You’ll be able to get tickets here.

How much do Dua Lipa tickets cost?

Prices haven’t yet been confirmed, but judging from other dates on the same tour you can expect tickets to start from £80-95.

What’s the deal with presale?

There will be a presale for Dua Lipa’s Royal Albert Hall show. Fans that pre-order new album Radical Optimism will get early access on April 10. You can pre-order the album here.

Any news on the setlist?

Expect the setlist to be filled with a mix of Dua Lipa’s biggest hits (‘Don’t Start Now’, ‘Levitating’, ‘One Kiss’, ‘New Rules’ and so on), plus plenty of tunes from her new record. So far, she’s released ‘Houdini’ and ‘Training Session’ as promotional singles.

What other UK dates have been confirmed?

So far, Dua has confirmed only one other UK date this year – that’s at Glastonbury, on June 28.

What’s the capacity of the Royal Albert Hall?

The Royal Albert Hall has a maximum capacity of 5,272, which is big but, y’know, not massive. The O2 Arena, for comparison, has a capacity of 20,000.

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the newest episode with Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen in Greenwich is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.