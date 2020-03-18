EasyJet is currently selling £29.99 flights for next winter

Cooped up inside with cabin fever? Had all your spring holiday plans ruined? We’re right there with you, but there might be a tiny flicker of light at the end of the coronavirus tunnel.

EasyJet has launched its winter sale early, so people can start planning trips for later in the year.

Right now everyone in the country is grounded as the Foreign & Commonwealth Office has advised against all but essential travel outside the UK for British residents for the next 30 days. But that doesn’t mean we can’t daydream about adventures we can have in the future. Especially when they’re are on sale.

Flights from the UK to numerous destinations – the likes of Lisbon, Naples, Santorini, Malta and Gibraltar – are currently in EasyJet’s sale, which runs from today (March 18) until March 24.

Dates of travel are for between October 25 and February 28 2021 – when we’ll be craving sunshine over here – and prices start at £29.99, including taxes and charges.

It’s nice to have something to look forward to, isn’t it?

Here’s all the latest Covid-19 news, advice and travel information.

