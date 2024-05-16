London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
easyJet plane at London Southend
Photograph: Markus Mainka / Shutterstock.com

EasyJet is launching six new route destinations with re-opening of London Southend Airport

New affordable flights to Turkey, Spain, and north Africa are coming to the Essex airport

Annie McNamee
Written by
Annie McNamee
Advertising

Not so long ago travel was uncomfortable, expensive and came with a substantial risk of icebergs. Now, you can fly pretty much anywhere in the world from an airport pretty near your house. For anyone whose nearest airport is London Southend (SEN), it’s looking like your options are about to get even better as easyJet is set to open up six new routes from the airport. 

The budget airline announced its return to SEN earlier this week. The airline has had a complicated relationship with the Essex airport, having had to suspend activity there during the pandemic and only returning in 2022 to take punters to Malaga and Palma. Whatever went on between the pair, they thankfully seem to have worked it out, because easyJet has announced it will be basing three aircrafts there permanently, creating around 180 jobs and offering routes to six new destinations from next summer. 

From 2025, you’ll be able to get to Turkish cities Dalaman and Antalya, Gran Canaria in Spain, Marrakech in Morocco, and Enfidha in Tunisia with ease. This comes amidst a flurry of new options from Easyjet across the country, as the company has added over 70 new routes to its roster in the past few months. 

According to John Upton, chief executive of London Southend airport: ‘This move is indicative of the demand from people in the east of London, Essex and the wider East Anglia region.’

If he’s right, it’s likely we’ll only see more expansion from airlines, including easyJet, into SEN in the future, so keep an eye out for that.

Thanks for moving on from your difficult past, Easyjet and Southend. Sometimes going back to an ex really is for the best, especially if it means the people of east England are able to travel more easily.

Did you see that London’s ‘Boris Buses’ are being taken off the streets after just 12 years?

Plus: Which London borough has the most Lime bike commuters?

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.