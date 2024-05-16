EasyJet is launching six new route destinations with re-opening of London Southend Airport

Not so long ago travel was uncomfortable, expensive and came with a substantial risk of icebergs. Now, you can fly pretty much anywhere in the world from an airport pretty near your house. For anyone whose nearest airport is London Southend (SEN), it’s looking like your options are about to get even better as easyJet is set to open up six new routes from the airport.

The budget airline announced its return to SEN earlier this week. The airline has had a complicated relationship with the Essex airport, having had to suspend activity there during the pandemic and only returning in 2022 to take punters to Malaga and Palma. Whatever went on between the pair, they thankfully seem to have worked it out, because easyJet has announced it will be basing three aircrafts there permanently, creating around 180 jobs and offering routes to six new destinations from next summer.

From 2025, you’ll be able to get to Turkish cities Dalaman and Antalya, Gran Canaria in Spain, Marrakech in Morocco, and Enfidha in Tunisia with ease. This comes amidst a flurry of new options from Easyjet across the country, as the company has added over 70 new routes to its roster in the past few months.

According to John Upton, chief executive of London Southend airport: ‘This move is indicative of the demand from people in the east of London, Essex and the wider East Anglia region.’

If he’s right, it’s likely we’ll only see more expansion from airlines, including easyJet, into SEN in the future, so keep an eye out for that.

Thanks for moving on from your difficult past, Easyjet and Southend. Sometimes going back to an ex really is for the best, especially if it means the people of east England are able to travel more easily.

Did you see that London’s ‘Boris Buses’ are being taken off the streets after just 12 years?

Plus: Which London borough has the most Lime bike commuters?

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.