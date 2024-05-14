Which London borough has the most Lime bike commuters?

The mobility company has revealed the boroughs where city dwellers most frequently travel around by bike

Bikes are a cheaper, greener and healthier way of getting about, so it’s no wonder that cycling has become a right of passage for many Londoners in recent years – especially when commuting. The total number of daily cycle journeys in the capital totals a massive 1.26 million, and more people than ever in London are using Lime bikes.

If you’re curious about which London boroughs love commuting by bike the most, look no further. In exclusive official statistics from Lime covering January to March 2024, the mobility company has revealed the top five boroughs where commuters travel the most by bike.

Lime data ranked Southwark as the number one London borough for Lime bike riders in the first quarter of 2024. It isn’t surprising that Southwark came first, as the borough is exceptionally well-connected (and close) to the centre of town.

In second place was Hackney, which also has convenient cycling routes close to beautiful parks. Pritchard’s Road cycling route – which came 10th in London’s most popular cycling paths of 2023 – is a short cycle ride away from Haggerston Park and the floral fantasy of Columbia Road Flower Market.

London’s top five boroughs for commuting by bike, according to Lime

Southwark Hackney Islington Wandsworth Lambeth

As part of the company’s data analysis, Lime also revealed the parks that bike riders have been flocking to during weekends. Parks in the boroughs of Hackney and Camden have proven especially popular two-wheeled explorers.

Also contributing to the popularity of bike riding in Hackney was the number of popular bakeries in the borough. Viral bakery hotspot Dusty Knuckle in Dalston made up 65 percent of bakery bike visits by Lime riders. Why not take a bike ride to one of London’s yummiest bakeries?

