EasyJet is selling £14.99 flights for Easter 2021 right now

The longer the current world situation goes on, the more travel plans are being disrupted, cancelled or postponed. But that doesn’t mean we can’t daydream, or even plan ahead for when restrictions are lifted.

In fact, EasyJet is currently selling flights for spring 2021 – and they’re a bargain.

The discounted flights, which are on sale from today (Wednesday April 22) until Friday, include dates up until April 18 2021, which covers the Easter school holidays. Destinations include Madrid, Lisbon, Rome, Malta, Marrakech and Nice.

Before you book it is worth bearing in mind that the Foreign and Commonwealth office currently ‘advises British nationals against all but essential international travel’ for an indefinite period, so right now there’s no clear guidance on when we will be able to go abroad again.

Also, you may not be covered by travel insurance companies if you book now and your plans can’t go ahead because of the present situation. And there have been reports of people struggling to get refunds from airlines or being offered credit notes instead of money back.

BUT, if you’re feeling bold and want to start booking trips for next year right this very second, EasyJet is more than happy to facilitate.

Save us a sun lounger, yeah? ☀️

