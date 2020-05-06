Twenty twenty not turning out quite how you imagined? That’s the understatement of the year. With pretty much all our social plans, big life events and overseas adventures on hold, cancelled or postponed, we’re already looking hopefully at 2021. So is airline EasyJet, which has just put a bunch of super-cheap flights on sale for early summer next year.

You can now book flights to and from destinations all around Europe up until the first May bank holiday in 2021 – and they start at £14.99 each way, a very bank-balance-friendly price for these financially troubling times. Destinations include Ibiza, Valencia, Corfu, Mykonos, Lisbon and Nice.

It also means that if you currently have flights booked with the airline you can change them for any date up until May 4, for free.

Should we be booking flights right now? What will the future of travel actually look like? We don’t know, and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office currently ‘advises British nationals against all but essential international travel’ for an indefinite period. But if you’re itching to pack a suitcase and ready to make a bold statement about your intention to holiday the hell out of 2021, EasyJet will be happy to hear from you.

Need another incentive? Tube fares are set to go up after lockdown eases.

Most popular on Time Out

- Daniel Radcliffe is reading you ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’

- The Amsterdam restaurant with private greenhouses for socially-distant dining

- Rent the Italian villa from ‘Normal People’ on Airbnb

- Andrew Lloyd Webber’s biggest musicals are streaming free

- Take a virtual tour of Monet’s house and water-lily garden

Share the story