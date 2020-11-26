With pretty much all our overseas adventures on hold, cancelled or postponed for this year, we’re already looking hopefully at 2021, when vaccines are likely to make travel a lot easier. So is airline EasyJet, which has just launched its Black Friday deals with a bunch of very tempting low fares around Europe.

Right now you can book low fares to and from destinations all around Europe right up until the end of June 2021, including city-break hotspots like Milan, Lisbon and Budapest. Many prices come in at less than £25 each way, and the sale lasts until Wednesday December 2.

Overseas travel will soon be allowed again for most UK residents, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office has lifted its earlier advice against ‘all but essential international travel’, and the travel industry is optimistic of a return to something like normal by next summer. EasyJet’s booking policies remain more flexible than in normal years, with free changes up to 14 days before departure.

So if you want to make a bold statement about your intention to holiday the hell out of 2021, we’re sure the friendly orange folk at EasyJet would be happy to hear from you.

Remember, many countries are still warning against all non-essential travel and some are quarantining all overseas arrivals, including their own returning citizens. Check all the relevant restrictions before you think about travelling.

