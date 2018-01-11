Eat while you exercise with this 5K pizza run

Trying to run five kilometres while eating a pizza sounds like hell. But it turns out that in New York this is a legit event and it’s wildly popular. Well, that event is now coming to London. In NYC, you pick up a slice at a checkpoint at every kilometre mark. Here, each runner will be given two slices before the race to consume at their leisure (lol) over the course of the race as they please. Having given it some careful thought, we reckon a slice per km would be better for motivating us. Taking part costs £20, and that gets you access to an afterparty. We’re a bit conflicted about the running-with-pizza bit but can only feel positive about this pizza party.

The pizza run is coming to London on May 20.

