Four London organisations doing good in the city

Every month, we champion Londoners doing great things to make the city a better place. In this instalment: cards made from single-use plastic, Spitalfields City Farm and more.

They say ‘When I was furloughed, I started making greetings cards with plastic I found while beach-cleaning on the River Thames. I hope they spread awareness of plastic pollution.’ Flora Blathwayt, founder

Why we love it Washed Up Cards is helping to clean up the city with cute stationery that proves you can make treasure out of trash.

How to help Buy the cards on Etsy or join a beach clean-up event.

They say ‘We get Londoners out of temporary accommodation and into their own homes, through the power of food.’ Meg Doherty, founder

Why we love it This catering company is a social enterprise that offers training to help people earn money for a rental deposit.

How to help Buy a Fat Macy’s hamper.

They say ‘We’re creating opportunities for senior citizens to engage with nature.’ Emma Pestridge, education coordinator

Why we love it The farm’s campaign tackles loneliness in older Londoners, helping them get outdoors.

How to help Donate via TheBigGive. Pledges made before December 8 will be doubled.

They say ‘We want to empower women at the Marylebone Project with catering skills and build their confidence through volunteering.’ Ruhamah Sonson, centre team leader

Why we love it This group works with women supported by homelessness charity the Marylebone Project to develop catering skills.

How to help Need to feed a crowd? Order its food. All profits go back into the organisation.

Want more ways to do good? Legendary north London pub The Lamb wants your help.