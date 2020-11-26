LondonChange city
Subscribe
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
the lamb
Photograph: The Lamb

Legendary north London pub The Lamb wants your help

Pub pleads: ‘Don’t let The Lamb close down’

By Joe Mackertich
Advertising

Another truly terrific pub needs your help. Holloway Road’s The Lamb is asking the good people of London to throw some cash its way, so it’ll hit its fundraising target and manage to stay open.

If you’ve ever spent any time with a clued-up resident of Highbury or Holloway, you’ll know The Lamb. It’s one of the best places to meet for a pint in the area, what with its strong beer selection, idiosyncratic staff and objectively good, low-lit vibes. It also has live Irish folk and blues every week, which is an absolute delight to witness.

The good news is The Lamb is more than halfway to its target of £15,000 (a figure that would allow it to avoid closing for good), and if you do chip in, there are all sorts of goodies and rewards based on the size of your donation.

The Lamb is authentic London, and after this year we’ll all want a bit of that in our lives. Donate if you can, your future pints depend on it.

Donate to The Lamb’s crowdfunder here

This north London club also really needs your help. 

Here’s how to keep tipping hospitality staff despite lockdown

Recommended

    Popular on Time Out

      Share the story

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox,

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

          Site Map
          © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.