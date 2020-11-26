Another truly terrific pub needs your help. Holloway Road’s The Lamb is asking the good people of London to throw some cash its way, so it’ll hit its fundraising target and manage to stay open.

If you’ve ever spent any time with a clued-up resident of Highbury or Holloway, you’ll know The Lamb. It’s one of the best places to meet for a pint in the area, what with its strong beer selection, idiosyncratic staff and objectively good, low-lit vibes. It also has live Irish folk and blues every week, which is an absolute delight to witness.

The good news is The Lamb is more than halfway to its target of £15,000 (a figure that would allow it to avoid closing for good), and if you do chip in, there are all sorts of goodies and rewards based on the size of your donation.

The Lamb is authentic London, and after this year we’ll all want a bit of that in our lives. Donate if you can, your future pints depend on it.

Donate to The Lamb’s crowdfunder here.

