Ed Gamble’s three tips for no-cost fine dining in the capital

As a co-host of the ‘Off Menu Podcast’, I make it my duty to be across all the hottest restaurant openings and trendiest pop-ups in the capital. People think great food needs to be expensive, but there are plenty of cutting-edge places in London where you can get incredible cuisine for very little.

1 You may be aware of artisan bakery chain Greggs, but did you know that if you wait outside any branch between 4am and 5am, a truck will come to deliver new stock and take away the day-old pastries. If you ask the man nicely, he will give you the stale stuff.

2 Large outdoor eatery Hyde Park lets you choose the duck you want while it’s still alive – then you build your own fire, pluck and cook it! It’s super-rustic and a great new concept for 2019.

3 Trafalgar Square + pigeon costume = free bread.

4 Eat in any restaurant and trick the waiter into thinking you haven’t received your order yet. Steal!

