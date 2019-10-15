Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Ed Gamble’s three tips for no-cost fine dining in the capital

By Kate Lloyd Posted: Tuesday October 15 2019, 1:26pm

As a co-host of the ‘Off Menu Podcast’, I make it my duty to be across all the hottest restaurant openings and trendiest pop-ups in the capital. People think great food needs to be expensive, but there are plenty of cutting-edge places in London where you can get incredible cuisine for very little.

1 You may be aware of artisan bakery chain Greggs, but did you know that if you wait outside any branch between 4am and 5am, a truck will come to deliver new stock and take away the day-old pastries. If you ask the man nicely, he will give you the stale stuff.

2 Large outdoor eatery Hyde Park lets you choose the duck you want while it’s still alive – then you build your own fire, pluck and cook it! It’s super-rustic and a great new concept for 2019.

3 Trafalgar Square + pigeon costume = free bread.

4 Eat in any restaurant and trick the waiter into thinking you haven’t received your order yet. Steal!

Ed Gamble: ‘Blizzard’. O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire. Tube: Shepherd’s Bush. Dec 20.

