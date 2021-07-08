Eggs! Do you love them? Well, you probably don’t love them as much as Sohail Ahmad, a one-time professional boxer and personal trainer who loves eggs so much that he’s about to open his very first egg-themed restaurant, Eggoland (very good name, very well done) in Fitzrovia.

It’s not just about the eggs though. Ahmad has a pretty inspirational story, too. He arrived in the UK on the back of a lorry as a child refugee from Afghanistan at the age of 12 and then spent time cleaning plates in restaurants to earn money. But now after years of graft he’s on the other side of the sink, serving up his fave food just the way he likes it.

Eggoland’s menu is made up of a host of different egg buns. There’s one with fried egg, maple-soaked beef bacon and cheese and another one with spiced lamb, fried egg, feta, mint yogurt and harissa butter. Feeling fancy? Then get your chops around a confit duck egg and fried duck egg bap. There are vegan options too, which seems odd for an egg restaurant, but shoot your shot, Eggoland. We back you all the way.

‘This is a milestone in my life and will be a celebration of everything I have overcome,’ says Ahmad of his pet-friendly eatery. ‘I want my restaurant to stand as a symbol for other young people who come from hardship. I chose to put myself on a good path and have worked hard to be here.’

Eggoland will open at the end of July.

Eggoland, 5-7 Tottenham St, W1T 2AG.

