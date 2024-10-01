Elephant and Castle station is getting a huge multi-million pound revamp

Regular users of Elephant and Castle tube station, we’ve got big news. The place is getting a huge makeover over the next few years – and it’s just entered an exciting new phase. E&C will be massively increasing its capacity and improving its services with a new station box, new tunnels, step-free access and more.

On Monday (September 30), TfL says it reached a ‘major milestone’ in awarding a contract to excavate and build new tunnels. These will run for 135 metres and link E&C’s new station box with the Northern line platforms. Importantly, the tunnels will provide step-free access to the Northern line at E&C for the first time.

A ‘station box’, for those not in-the-know, is the underground bit of a tube station – and work on E&C’s new one is already underway, having started in 2022. The tunnels contract has been awarded to Dragados UK, while Delancey, the developer of the Elephant & Castle shopping centre site, is building the station box.

So, why is Elephant and Castle getting such big upgrades? Well, obviously everyone wants a more accessible and modern tube station – but there’s more to it than that. By 2041, usage of the station is expected to increase by 25-40 percent, and that could balloon by even more with the Bakerloo line extension (if and when that actually happens).

According to London transport expert IanVisits, the new station box will replace Elephant and Castle’s current ticket hall, as well as include space for three more escalators ready to be built with the Bakerloo extension.

Here’s what the new station could look like, according to designs from TfL.

Image: TfL

Image: TfL

Image: TfL

Commenting on the tunnel contract, Deputy Mayor for Transport, Seb Dance, said: ‘I’m delighted TfL has now appointed a tunnelling contractor so work can continue on the vital Elephant and Castle Tube station upgrade, which will give the station step free access for the first time and deliver a new Northern line entrance and ticket hall.

‘These significant upgrades will not only improve customer journeys through the station but will also support the delivery of thousands of new jobs and new homes in Elephant and Castle, supporting the Mayor’s aim for a fairer, greener London for everyone.’

Excavating work in the tunnels will begin in 2025 and is expected to be finished by 2027.

