Elton John in concert
Photograph: Ben Gibson

Elton John is doing two massive farewell gigs at Watford FC’s stadium

So goodbye, yellow brick road

Written by
Alice Saville
Advertising

Watford's most famous son is coming home next summer with two special shows at his boyhood football club's grounds. You might know him best for his flamboyant fashions or epic tunes (not least the soundtrack to 'The Lion King') but behind those kooky diamante glasses lies the soul of a true footie fan.

Elton John has long been a loyal supporter of Watford FC: he became club chairman back in 1976, and oversaw the club’s steep climb through four divisions to the top of the league, before becoming their Life-President. He’s already played three gigs at the club's grounds at Vicarage Road, including one memorable occasion in 1974 when he dressed up as black and yellow hornet in homage to the team's nickname. This latest duo of gigs is part of his Farewell Tour, which sees the 74-year-old bow out of the exhausting world of touring in ambitious style: alongside the Watford dates, the tour includes the almost-as-glamorous locations of Milan, Paris, Los Angeles and more. 

This duo of Watford gigs are on Sunday 3 and Monday 4 July 2022, at Vicarage Road. Watford FC season ticket holders and regular match ticket buyers have access to a special pre-sale on Wednesday December 1. Then, tickets go on general sale at Thursday, December 2 at 10am via Ticketmaster: get ready to move faster than the Rocket Man himself to get your mitts on them.  

        Advertising

