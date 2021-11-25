Pubs. Not just places to have a lovely pint in, but places to go and find a sense of community. Nobody knows this more than Wimbledon’s Alexandra, who are offering a free slap-up Christmas dinner to anyone who’ll be alone this festive season.

The Alex has been putting on this special spread since 2014, looking out for people who happen to be on their ones over Christmas and don’t particularly want to be. Think grannies whose kids all live abroad, stranded international students and literally anyone else who doesn't have anywhere else to go to.

Everyone is welcome and you don't even have to live locally to get an invite. All you have to do it go to the pub on Christmas Day between 12pm and 3pm and you'll be presented with a gratis three course meal as well as some wine and the chance to make some new pals, as you'll be sat on tables of four, six or eight. If that's not absolutely lovely and heartwarming and exactly what Xmas is all about then I'll eat my Christmas stocking.

Are we doing it again this year? Course we are!! Our "don't be on your own on Christmas day" dinner is going to be bigger than ever. No strings, no catch, if you're going to be on your own on Christmas day, don't be. Come to us instead for a FREE dinner, with FREE vino. COME!! pic.twitter.com/9YesqpY0lA — The Alexandra (@TheAlexSW19) November 16, 2021

So if you, or someone you know, looks set to spend December 25 alone, then why not pop down to The Alexandra instead. You never know, it might be the best Christmas ever.

The Alexandra, 33 Wimbledon Hill Rd, SW19 7NE

Try some of these ace alternative Christmas events in London.

Some lovely light displays are happening this December. Get to one of them.