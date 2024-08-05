‘Emily in Paris’ star Lily Collins will make her West End debut in new play ‘Barcelona’

Lily Collins is best known as the heroine of compulsively watchable Netflix trash smash ‘Emily in Paris’. But now she adds two more major European cities to her collection as she comes to London’s West End this autumn to star in new play ‘Barcelona’, from US playwright Bess Wohl.

A two-hander that will co-star Spanish actor Álvaro Morte, Collins will play an American tourist who goes home with a handsome local on a visit to the Catalan capital. So far so ‘Emily’, but Wohl’s play promises to be made of rather darker stuff as stakes are raised, dangers becomes real, etcetera etcetera.

Collins’s stage mettle is largely untested and Wohl isn’t exactly a household name – though her intriguing ‘Camp Siegfried’ ran at the Old Vic a couple of years ago – but the most promising sign is the director. Bush Theatre boss Lynette Linton very rarely misses, and has directed many excellent productions of US plays lately; her presence alone suggestions that it’s well worth a look for those not in the immediate ‘Emily’ fandom.

‘Barcelona’ is at the Duke of York’s Theatre, Oct 21-Jan 11. Tickets are on sale now.

