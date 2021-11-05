A new one-day event that will address the global crisis of sexual violence is set to take place at Battersea Arts Centre on November 27.

Shameless! Festival will feature a host of talks, workshops and performances which address topics from the normalisation of sexual violence, rape myths in public discourse, consent, everyday triggers and survival with guests including model and actor Emily Ratajkowski, who will be discussing her new book ‘My Body’.

Partnering with various charities, artists and survivors, Shameless! is a joint effort from WOW – Women of the World and Birkbeck, University of London’s Sexual Harms and Medical Encounters (SHaME) project and comes in the wake of increased conversation in the UK around sexual violence following the murders of Londoners Sabina Nessa and Sarah Everard. The event was launched last month featuring a speech by The WOW Foundation’s president, HRH The Duchess of Cornwall.

As well as Ratajkowski, the event will see a performance from the survivors of human trafficking ensemble Amies Freedom Choir as well as appearances from Merky Books New Writers Prize Monika Radojevic, founder of Soul Sutras, Sangeeta Pillai and actor Ellice Stevens.

Speaking about the event, Professor Joanna Bourke, principal investigator of Birkbeck’s SHaME Project commented: ‘The Shameless! Festival is an opportunity to explore new ways of creating rape-free worlds. The arts, activism and scholarship can act together in imaginative ways to tackle violence in our communities. Although the Festival focuses on the prevalence of abuse, we believe in the power of hope and happiness in the pursuit of more equitable and fulfilling worlds.’

Tickets are pay-what-you-can and you can get them here.

Read the full line-up here.

Battersea Arts Centre, Lavender Hill, SW11 5TN.

