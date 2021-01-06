LondonChange city
english national ballet virtual dance lessons
Photograph: ENB Ballet Active

English National Ballet has launched an online dance studio

Get yourself in trim during Lockdown 3 with BalletActive

By
Andrzej Lukowski
Of course, nobody is delighted to be locking down again. But think of it another way round: a last, an opportunity – albeit indefinite in length – to emerge from what I’m still grimly referring to as ‘2020’ with new life skills and a bod trim enough to sustain a night out. 

Building on the hodgepodge of classes English National Ballet put online last year, the London-based company – led by the legendary dancer Tamara Rojo – is launching a full-on home workout platform called BalletActive, that should hopefully be with us for a long time after our present woes have ended.

For £9.99 a month – or £99.99 a year – with the option of a free seven-day trial, you get access to a frankly gargantuan amount of stuff, from a beginners’ ballet series with dancer Sarah Kundi, to masterclasses and advanced lessons from Rojo herself. There’s also a series for young people, one aimed at people with limited mobility and a range of yoga, meditation and strength and conditioning sessions, with a flamenco set currently in the works and due for release soon.

The classes are pre-recorded and regularly updated. Although BalletActive is a standalone thing that doesn’t require any actual interest in watching ballet, it’s a part of ENB’s wider digital platform, ENB at Home, which hosts a wealth of archive dance recordings, plus five special films made since ‘all this’ began, each of which can be rented for a 72-hour period.

To subscribe to BalletActive, go here.

Find even more ways to stay fit while staying in: check these awesome online workouts.

Want to leave it to the pros? Here’s the best theatre and dance to stream right now.

