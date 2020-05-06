English National Ballet is streaming Rudolf Nureyev’s ‘Romeo & Juliet’ for free

English National Ballet’s on pointe pivot into the online streaming world has already brought plenty of high-brow culture into our living rooms. As part of its new digital programme ENB at Home, its Wednesday Watch Parties are providing us all with a bit of midweek joy by streaming never before seen full-length recordings of Company performances for free.

Following the Frida Kahlo-inspired production ‘Broken Wings’ and Akram Khan’s 2014 ballet ‘Dust’ commemorating the centenary of the First World War, ENB’s third offering is an online premiere of its famous adaptation of Shakespeare’s romantic tragedy ‘Romeo and Juliet’.

The production was created for the Company in 1977 to celebrate the Queen’s Sliver Jubilee and is choreographed by legendary Russian dancer Rudolf Nureyev’s to Sergei Prokofiev’s powerful score. This performance being streamed at 7pm tonight over Facebook and YouTube was recorded at The Bristol Hippodrome in 2015 as part of English National Ballet’s annual Autumn UK Tour. It will be available to watch online for 48 hours. Prepare for sumptuous costumes, beautiful sets and an all-round star-crossed evening.

Watch ‘Romeo & Juliet’ from 7pm tonight on ENB’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. The performance will be available until Fri May 8 at 8pm.

Most popular on Time Out

- Plans to ease London’s lockdown are set to be delivered this week

- Theatres will stay closed until 2021, says ‘Les Mis’ producer

- The National Theatre is streaming a free play every Thursday

- These local London garden centres will deliver plants to your door

- McDonald’s is reopening 15 restaurants – and four of them are in London

Share the story