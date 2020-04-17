English National Ballet is streaming Frida Kahlo ballet ‘Broken Wings’ for free

English National Ballet is delicately tip-toeing in on the live-streaming act. The world-class ballet company has launched ENB at Home, and as part of the streaming series, it will be releasing a production a week for its ‘Wednesday Watch Parties’.

Each Wednesday will see a fresh dance performance broadcast on ENB’s Facebook and YouTube channels, available to stream for free for 48 hours. The first one to air, on Wednesday April 22, is Frida Kahlo-inspired production ‘Broken Wings’, starring lead principal (and ENB artistic director) Tamara Rojo as the painter.



Choreographed by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, the piece tells the tale of the Mexican artist’s tortured life. It was recorded at Sadler’s Wells in London in 2016, when ENB put on a series of shows dedicated to female choreography. Rojo appears opposite Irek Mukhamedov, who plays the role of Kahlo’s husband and fellow artist Diego Rivera.

The subsequent Wednesday Watch Party will showcase Akram Khan’s ‘Dust’, a 2015 ballet focusing on the role of women during World War I.

More of the streaming programme will be revealed in due course, and in the meantime, English National Ballet – whose London home in Canning Town is currently closed, and whose forthcoming performances at Sadler’s Wells and the Southbank Centre have been postponed – is also running online ballet classes for its fans at home.

Check out classes and performances on ENB’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

