Enjoy Bone Daddies’ ramen for just over a fiver this August

Japanese ramen chain Bone Daddies is known for butched-up, gutsy noodle soups. Think maximalist, flavour-packed stuff (like one of the city’s richest bowls of tonkotsu ramen – made from 20-hour simmered pork bones – or a chicken-bone number that’s sprinkled with crumbled chicken skin for crunch). That’s why, over the past few years, the restaurants have built a huge fanbase across the city. And, if you count yourself as one of that number, you’re in luck.

Usually, a big, steaming bowl of noodles at Bone Daddies would set you back just over a tenner. Right now, though, you can treat yourself to some of its ramen for just over £5. That’s less than many a Pret lunch costs! The deal is part of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, where participating restaurants can offer up to £10 off food in return for a government subsidy.

While all of the ramen at Bone Daddies is available at half price, the biggest bargain hunters should go for the T22 bowl (the one with the chicken skin). It’s a mix of pulled chicken, onion, bamboo, nori, shiitake mushrooms and a Clarence Court egg and it now costs just £5.45. Go, gorge on ramen and feel good for helping to keep one of London’s indie restaurants afloat (in a sea of broth).

