20 awesome Soho restaurants taking part in Eat Out to Help Out

When we first heard the nickname ‘Dishy Rishi’, it made us feel a bit awkward. But now it’s taken on new meaning. The chancellor’s Eat Out to Help Out – an initiative created to help boost a struggling hospitality sector – sees many of our favourite London restaurants offering half-price food and soft drinks from Monday to Wednesday throughout August (up to the value of £10 per person, before you fetch those elasticated trews).

So where to start? Here is a selection of 20 Time Out-approved joints in the middle of London Restaurantland (aka Soho) that are getting in on the action.

Bao

The iconic bao buns here were already kind on the purse (from £4.50). Now gobble them up for half the price on Tuesday and Wednesday visits. Plus, once one of Soho’s most notorious places for queues, Bao is now taking bookings.

Barrafina Dean Street

The tapas are as good as they come at Barrafina’s restaurants, but they never quite matched Spanish prices, until now! Enjoy octopus for £8.50, tortilla for a fiver and a round of croquetas for £3.50.

Berenjak



Bottomless kebabs for £10. That’s all we have to say, really.

Blanchette

All food and non-alcoholic drinks are half-price on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at Soho’s answer to Paris’s bistros. Tables spilling out on to D’Arblay Street only add to the continental ambience.

Ceviche Soho

Never tried the raw fish dish? Now’s the time. Plus, the vibrant Peruvian vibes at Ceviche offer just the kind of escapism you’ll be craving after lockdown. A word of warning, though: Pisco Sours aren’t included in Sunak’s deal.

Dean Street Townhouse

Take advantage of the offer at this enduring all-day Soho icon. One of its most famous dishes, mince and potatoes (better than it sounds, we promise!), will now set you back just £6.

Ducksoup

The Dean Street bistro is taking walk-ins and bookings, and half-price seasonal small plates mean you can splash out even more on the excellent natural wine list.

Ember Yard

One of our favourite London dishes is Ember Yard’s goat-cheese-stuffed courgette flowers – and you can now wolf them down for £3.25. Other delights include £3 calamari, a Basque cheesecake now costing £3.75 and lamb belly for £6.50. Can’t get a table? Sister restaurant Dehesa is just around the corner and also in on the deal.

Hoppers

At one of our all-time favourite London restaurants, an Early Week Feast menu is in place to coincide with Eat Out to Help Out. It means you can fill your boots on a range of signature Sri Lankan dishes and curries for a grand total of £10 per person. Hop to it.

Island Poké

Say ‘Aloha’ to loaded poké bowls from £3.63.

Kiln

Our number one London restaurant, Thai barbecue joint Kiln, is back open and it’s in on the Eat Out to Help Out action. This news is hotter than the charcoals they cook on.

Koya Bar

U-don’t want to miss out on half-price noodles (just maybe save this treat for after the heatwave). Koya Bar was already a great shout for a cheap feed – now, it’s mind-bogglingly good value. Noodles in hot broth start from just £3.10.

Le Bab

Kebab and a side of fries for a fiver? While you might get those prices at any old late-night doner peddler, these ’babs are the gourmet kind.

Lina Stores

Pasta is the name of the game at dinky Lina Stores. While you can snaffle ravioli and rigatoni, you’re missing a trick if you don’t order the £4.50 truffle tagliolini, tbh.

Pastaio

More pasta, over at Pastaio (we love to see it!). It’s only open for this deal on Wednesdays, but spaghetti starts from just £2.88.

Quo Vadis

Everybody should visit Soho institution QV at least once in their life, so now could be your moment. And may we recommend the smoked eel sandwich? It’s now just £5.25.

Shackfuyu

The fusion dishes at Shackfuyu never go out of fashion – especially when they’re half the price. Save room (and budget – now £3.50) for Kinako French toast for dessert.

Social Eating House

Put your pennies towards modern European Michelin Star dining at Jason Atherton’s Soho restaurant. It’s putting on a prix fixe menu to coincide with Eat Out to Help Out, which affords two courses for £12 and three courses for £18.

Temper

Feast on £4 tacos at Temper. They’re not the trad kind, mind – we’re talking cheeseburger or Korean jackfruit tacos.

Yauatcha

Go for dumplings in every shape and size (but half the price), or order the new Taste of Yauatcha menu, which for £15 includes a main, a trio of dim sum and dessert.

Find more awesome Eat Out to Help Out deals.

Check out the best London restaurants back open and now taking bookings.

Share the story